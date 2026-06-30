Bengaluru developer Raj repurposes 3.5L servers originally worth over 1.5cr
Business
Raj, a 27-year-old developer from Bengaluru, turned decommissioned bank servers, bought at a government auction for just ₹3.5 lakh, into the backbone of his own AI startup.
The gear was originally worth over ₹1.5 crore, making this a seriously resourceful move.
Developer Raj earns 27L monthly
Raj set up his one-bedroom flat as an AI model fine-tuning hub using high-end computers with RTX 3090 graphics cards.
Now, he's earning about ₹27 lakh every month by customizing AI models for 11 U.S.-based SaaS companies, all while keeping his electricity bill around ₹5,000.
His story shows how repurposing old tech can open up unexpected opportunities for young entrepreneurs willing to think differently.