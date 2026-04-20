Bengaluru draws Anthropic, OpenAI and Mistral as AI hub
Bengaluru is quickly turning into a major destination for AI innovation, with big names like Anthropic and OpenAI expanding their presence here.
Anthropic opened its second Asian office in the city in February this year to connect with India's huge user base, while OpenAI is planning new offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai by 2026.
The city's growing reputation is also attracting European player Mistral, which is looking to set up a global center.
AI firms boost Bengaluru real estate
This rush of AI companies is not just about tech: it is also giving Bengaluru's commercial real estate a boost, especially in hotspots like Outer Ring Road and Whitefield.
Flexible workspace providers are seeing more demand from AI startups, making these areas the places to watch as Bengaluru cements its spot on the global AI map.