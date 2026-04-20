Bengaluru draws Anthropic, OpenAI and Mistral as AI hub Business Apr 20, 2026

Bengaluru is quickly turning into a major destination for AI innovation, with big names like Anthropic and OpenAI expanding their presence here.

Anthropic opened its second Asian office in the city in February this year to connect with India's huge user base, while OpenAI is planning new offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai by 2026.

The city's growing reputation is also attracting European player Mistral, which is looking to set up a global center.