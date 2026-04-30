Bengaluru fintech Oolka raises $14 million led by Accel
Business
Oolka, a Bengaluru-based fintech founded in 2024 by Utkrishta Kumar, just raised $14 million in a funding round led by Accel, with Lightspeed, Z47, and even Meesho's co-founders chipping in.
The company is all about making personal finance and credit management smarter for its six million users.
Oolka to expand AI credit partnerships
With this fresh funding (bringing its total to $21 million), Oolka plans to ramp up its AI-powered credit solutions and team up with more banks and lenders.
Founder Kumar says the goal is to help people manage savings and loans more easily.
The startup runs on a freemium model and currently pulls in $2.5 million in annual recurring revenue.