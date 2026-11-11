Bengaluru fintech reports suspected cyber fraud totaling 31.43cr, 68.48L returned

A Bengaluru fintech company reported a suspected cyber fraud, with unauthorized debit transactions of ₹31,43,61,635 (₹31.43 crore) across 301 transactions, of which ₹68.48 lakh was subsequently credited back.

The issue came to light on November 4, 2026, when the company received an alert about suspicious transactions in a customer's bank account and quickly launched an internal investigation on November 5, 2026.