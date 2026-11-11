Bengaluru fintech reports suspected cyber fraud totaling 31.43cr, 68.48L returned
A Bengaluru fintech company reported a suspected cyber fraud, with unauthorized debit transactions of ₹31,43,61,635 (₹31.43 crore) across 301 transactions, of which ₹68.48 lakh was subsequently credited back.
The issue came to light on November 4, 2026, when the company received an alert about suspicious transactions in a customer's bank account and quickly launched an internal investigation on November 5, 2026.
Fintech firm returns 68.48L, files case
₹68.48 lakh was subsequently credited back to the account.
The company has taken legal action and investigators are now focused on tracking down the culprits and trying to get back as much of the stolen money as possible.