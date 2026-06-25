Bengaluru health-tech superliving raises $7 million from Lightspeed and others
Business
Superliving, a Bengaluru health-tech startup, just scored $7 million in fresh funding from Lightspeed, Kae Capital, and All In Capital.
Founded by Manavdeep Singh Grover and Gurjot Kaur (former Pocket FM executives), Superliving uses AI to help people tackle lifestyle issues like acidity, fatigue, and poor sleep before they turn into bigger health problems.
Superliving expands offerings and regional reach
Their platform offers personalized wellness programs, smart AI companions, and expert advice on nutrition, exercise, sleep, and stress.
With this new funding, Superliving plans to boost research efforts, improve their health knowledge base, expand content for regional languages, and reach even more users in smaller cities across India.