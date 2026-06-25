Bengaluru health-tech superliving raises $7 million from Lightspeed and others Business Jun 25, 2026

Superliving, a Bengaluru health-tech startup, just scored $7 million in fresh funding from Lightspeed, Kae Capital, and All In Capital.

Founded by Manavdeep Singh Grover and Gurjot Kaur (former Pocket FM executives), Superliving uses AI to help people tackle lifestyle issues like acidity, fatigue, and poor sleep before they turn into bigger health problems.