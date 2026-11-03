Bengaluru leads India's FDE talent with 34% share nationwide

Bengaluru is leading the way in forward-deployed engineering (FDE) talent, making up 34% of India's total pool, according to a new FDE Academy report.

Hyderabad and Delhi NCR are catching up too, together with Bengaluru accounting for 61% of the country's FDE workforce.

FDE pros are mostly working at big tech companies, but there's also a solid presence in product firms, IT services, consulting companies, and AI startups.