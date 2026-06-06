Bengaluru notebook prices jump ₹5 because of West Asia crisis
Business
Back-to-school shopping just got pricier in Bengaluru, with notebook costs jumping by ₹5 this year.
Thanks to the West Asia crisis, a basic 75- to 80-page notebook now sets you back ₹30 (up from ₹25), and a 175-page one is ₹50 instead of ₹45.
Parents, especially those with kids in private schools, are feeling the pinch, like Anand Pawar from Attiguppe, whose stationery bill has doubled to ₹2,000.
Experts cite material and freight rises
Industry experts say it's all about rising costs for materials and shipping. Prices for raw materials have gone up by as much as 15%, plus freight charges are higher too.
Smaller stationery shops are also struggling because private schools now buy directly from big distributors, making it tougher for local vendors to keep up.