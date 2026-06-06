Bengaluru notebook prices jump ₹5 because of West Asia crisis Business Jun 06, 2026

Back-to-school shopping just got pricier in Bengaluru, with notebook costs jumping by ₹5 this year.

Thanks to the West Asia crisis, a basic 75- to 80-page notebook now sets you back ₹30 (up from ₹25), and a 175-page one is ₹50 instead of ₹45.

Parents, especially those with kids in private schools, are feeling the pinch, like Anand Pawar from Attiguppe, whose stationery bill has doubled to ₹2,000.