Bengaluru police arrest ex-Capgemini daycare worker Sujatha for video tampering
Bengaluru police have arrested Sujatha, a former worker at Capgemini's day care, for allegedly messing with key video evidence in a child abuse case.
She reportedly delayed handing over footage and even deleted some clips before sharing them with investigators.
The whole situation blew up after videos of toddlers being mistreated at the center went viral, leading to public outrage and legal action.
Police probe checks Capgemini cover-up claims
Police are digging deeper to see if Sujatha, or anyone else, tried to hide or alter important evidence.
Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said they're also checking if Capgemini had any role in what happened or tried to cover it up.
Earlier, another staff member was already arrested for abusing children, and more arrests could follow as the investigation continues.
Capgemini temporarily closes daycare
Capgemini has temporarily closed the day care and is reviewing all its day care centers across India.
The company says it's supporting affected families with counseling, a helpline, and flexible work-from-home options.