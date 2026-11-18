Bengaluru ranks 2nd in Asia, Bengaluru-Karnataka ecosystem valued $153B
Bengaluru ranks second in Asia among AI-native startup clusters, according to the Bengaluru Innovation Report 2026.
The Bengaluru-Karnataka startup ecosystem is valued at $153 billion, showing how quickly it's become a magnet for tech talent and fresh ideas.
Karnataka attracted $39B, backed 1,479 startups
Karnataka accounts for about 46% of India's startup VC raised since 2010 and attracted $39 billion between 2021 and 2025 alone.
The state is also pushing tech growth beyond Bengaluru with programs like Elevate, which has supported 1,479 startups.
Plus, there's a big focus on creating jobs and tier 2 city startups, making the ecosystem more inclusive for everyone.