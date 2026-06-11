Bengaluru startup 4baseCare raises ₹128cr to globalize precision cancer tech
Bengaluru startup 4baseCare just raised ₹128 crore (about $13.3 million) to take its precision cancer tech worldwide.
The latest round, led by growX Ventures and Infosys, follows earlier backing from investors like Ashish Kacholia and Yali Capital.
Expanding genomics labs and AI platform
With this funding, 4baseCare plans to expand its genomics labs beyond India: think Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, and upgrade its AI-driven platform for personalized treatment.
Already running labs in India, Dubai, Nepal, and the Philippines, they aim to reach eight to 10 new countries soon.
OncoTwin handles about 1,500 tests monthly
Their OncoTwin platform uses clinico-genomic data for tailored insights and currently handles around 1,500 tests a month. The goal? Ramp that up to 10,000 tests monthly.
Collaborations with hospitals like AIIMS Jammu and Max Healthcare help them reach more patients, including those who need it most.