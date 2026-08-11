Bengaluru startup BLUE launches semantic codec video infrastructure platform
BLUE (KGraph AI Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) Bengaluru startup has launched a new video infrastructure platform that uses what it calls the world's first "semantic codec" (basically, it compresses videos by understanding their meaning).
This tech can cut bandwidth use by up to 90% and slash storage costs tenfold, which is a big deal for companies running tons of CCTV cameras.
BLUE converts video into searchable data
BLUE's platform turns regular video footage into searchable, AI-ready data while lowering operational expenses by up to 40%.
CEO Kunal Kislay says enterprise video is "Today, more than a billion CCTV cameras are deployed worldwide, yet the vast majority of video generated by these systems remains an untapped source of enterprise intelligence. We believe this represents one of the largest opportunities for AI to transform enterprise operations."
Big names like Britannia and McDonald's licensee CPRL are already on board, with pilot runs happening in Africa and Sri Lanka.
BLUE hopes this will set a new global standard for how businesses handle video.