Bengaluru startup Botle lets users book 1-off fitness sessions

Botle, soft-launched in Bengaluru this year by Aravind Athreya and Ashwin Chakravarthy, is making it easier for people to try out sports and fitness activities without long-term commitments.

The founders noticed plenty of unused slots at gyms and studios, so they created Botle to let users book one-off sessions, whether it's Pilates, swimming, MMA, badminton, yoga, or combat sports.