Bengaluru startup Botle lets users book 1-off fitness sessions
Botle, soft-launched in Bengaluru this year by Aravind Athreya and Ashwin Chakravarthy, is making it easier for people to try out sports and fitness activities without long-term commitments.
The founders noticed plenty of unused slots at gyms and studios, so they created Botle to let users book one-off sessions, whether it's Pilates, swimming, MMA, badminton, yoga, or combat sports.
Botle partners with 118 verified centers
You can browse and book activities through its app, website, or even Instagram. Some options come with coaches and equipment included.
Botle has teamed up with 118 verified fitness centers so far and runs on a commission model that works for both users and venues.
It also hosts "Open Play" weekends in public spaces around Bengaluru to help people connect and try new things together.