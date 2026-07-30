Bengaluru startup Pronto launches Verified with head mounted worker cameras

Pronto expects this AI-driven data collection to fuel 90% of its revenue in five years.

It's scaling up from 130 devices to 1,300 soon and aims for solid profits by processing everything in-house.

Bookings have jumped from just 15 a day to 700 recently, and workers using Verified can earn up to three times more than usual.

While rivals like Urban Company avoid camera-based services at home, Pronto sees a big opportunity as demand for real-world AI data keeps rising.