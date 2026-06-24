Bengaluru startup QOSMIC raises $3.33 million to boost satellite data transfer
QOSMIC, a Bengaluru space tech startup, just raised $3.33 million to help satellites send way more data back to Earth.
Investors like Accel and Prosus are backing them, and the funds will boost manufacturing and testing, plus grow their engineering teams.
QOSMIC builds laser based data links
Founded last year by Shreyaans Jain, Rohit Ramakrishnan, and Aloke Kumar, QOSMIC is building laser-based systems that move much more data than old-school radio signals: those often waste up to 60% of information because of crowded airwaves and short windows.
They've already shown fast transfers over a 10-kilometer link on the ground and are gearing up for space trials.
Deploying optical links with TakeMe2Space
Their first deployment is with TakeMe2Space, an orbital data center operator. The goal: deliver high-speed optical connections for satellite networks as demand keeps climbing.
Investors think QOSMIC is filling a crucial gap in space tech infrastructure right now.