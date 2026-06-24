Bengaluru startup QOSMIC raises $3.33 million to boost satellite data transfer

QOSMIC builds laser based data links

Founded last year by Shreyaans Jain, Rohit Ramakrishnan, and Aloke Kumar, QOSMIC is building laser-based systems that move much more data than old-school radio signals: those often waste up to 60% of information because of crowded airwaves and short windows.

They've already shown fast transfers over a 10-kilometer link on the ground and are gearing up for space trials.