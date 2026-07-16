Bengaluru startup SwitchOn raises $8 million led by IvyCap Ventures
Business
SwitchOn, a Bengaluru startup that builds AI tools for smarter manufacturing, just raised $8 million in fresh funding led by IvyCap Ventures, with SIG Tattva and Trifecta Capital also joining in.
The money will help SwitchOn expand internationally, ramp up R&D, and bring its tech to more factories worldwide.
DeepInspect detects defects using computer vision
Founded by Aniruddha and Avra Banerjee, SwitchOn's main product, DeepInspect, uses computer vision to spot defects on production lines super fast.
Already used across more than 170 lines in over 60 factories (think Unilever, Bosch, and Maruti Suzuki), their tech is helping brands aim for zero-defect manufacturing in everything from cars to consumer goods.