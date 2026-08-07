Bengaluru startup Voxelgrids saved by Tata Trusts and Sridhar Vembu
Business
Voxelgrids, a Bengaluru startup, nearly shut down while building India's first locally made MRI machine.
Founder Arjun Arunachalam turned down a big offer from a multinational to protect his innovation.
Thanks to timely support from Tata Trusts (led by Ratan Tata) and Zoho's Sridhar Vembu, the project survived and moved forward.
Voxelgrids MRIs 40% cheaper 50% lighter
Voxelgrids's MRI machines are 40% cheaper and 50% lighter than imported ones, using smarter designs and nitrogen instead of pricey helium.
With India spending ₹3,500 crore each year on imported MRIs, this tech could cut scan prices by 70%, making advanced diagnostics more accessible, especially for underserved communities.