Bengaluru Tech Summit: AI voice agents augment India's BPO operations
AI is making big waves in India's BPO scene.
At the Bengaluru Tech Summit, experts like ElevenLabs India head Karthik Rajaram shared how AI voice agents are teaming up with human workers, so companies can talk to more customers without needing to hire tons of new people.
This marks a real shift from the old model of "hire more as you grow."
Gnani AI: 80% to 90% interactions
Vasuta Agarwal, chief revenue officer of voice AI startup Gnani AI, pointed out that, in just the last six months, businesses have gone all-in on using AI, not just testing it out.
She said AI agents could handle 80% to 90% of customer interactions in suitable workflows, leaving only tricky cases for humans.
Gnani works with companies including Oyo and Air India Express.
ElevenLabs is also working with Razorpay on applications ranging from merchant onboarding to customer retention.