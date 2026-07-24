Bengaluru's 29th tech summit 'AI & Beyond' set Nov 17-19

Bengaluru is gearing up for its biggest tech event of the year, the 29th Bengaluru Tech Summit, happening November 17-19, 2026.

With the theme "AI & Beyond," the summit will bring together over 1,800 exhibitors and 1,000 startups from around the world.

Expect a huge crowd too: 25,000 delegates and more than 60,000 business visitors are set to join in.