Bengaluru's 29th tech summit 'AI & Beyond' set Nov 17-19
Bengaluru is gearing up for its biggest tech event of the year, the 29th Bengaluru Tech Summit, happening November 17-19, 2026.
With the theme "AI & Beyond," the summit will bring together over 1,800 exhibitors and 1,000 startups from around the world.
Expect a huge crowd too: 25,000 delegates and more than 60,000 business visitors are set to join in.
Karnataka launches InnoVerse Foundation
This year's summit is all about what's next in AI, deep tech, biotech, semiconductors, fintech, and electric mobility. One cool addition is embedded world India, a fresh event focused on electronics and semiconductors with NuernbergMesse India.
The state also just launched InnoVerse Foundation to support deep tech startups. Initiatives like an upcoming AI University and new partnerships show Karnataka is serious about staying India's top tech hub and making space for young innovators to shine.