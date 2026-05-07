Bengaluru's Freo acquires IndiaLends, aims to reach 50 million+ users

Freo posts ₹116.8cr fiscal 2025 revenue

Freo offers things like digital savings accounts, credit lines, pay-later options, and credit score tools, pretty much what young professionals look for.

IndiaLends connects people to loans and credit cards through partnerships with over 85 banks and NBFCs across India.

Both brands will keep doing their thing separately, so services won't be interrupted.

Freo has also grown its revenue to ₹116.8 crore in fiscal 2025 while cutting losses, showing this partnership is all about smart growth, not just big headlines.