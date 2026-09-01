Bengaluru's Kepler Aerospace raises $8 million for 6 autonomous swarm satellites
Kepler Aerospace, a Bengaluru startup founded by chief executive Navneet Singh and chief strategy officer Kiran Sharma, just raised $8 million in its first external funding round.
The money will help them launch their first six satellites, designed to operate as an autonomous "swarm," with a first launch targeted for December 2027, satellites that can work together and track targets on their own.
Satellites to deliver intelligence in hours
These satellites are designed to deliver intelligence in hours instead of weeks, which could be a game-changer for defense. Kepler also received $4 million in government grants for this project.
They're planning to hire 40 new team members, open a mission control center in Bengaluru, and expand their satellite-intelligence business, which could make up most of their revenue by 2028.
Plus, they're talking with multiple global and domestic players and has not yet finalized a launch provider to get these satellites into orbit.