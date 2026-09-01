Bengaluru's Kepler Aerospace raises $8 million for 6 autonomous swarm satellites

These satellites are designed to deliver intelligence in hours instead of weeks, which could be a game-changer for defense. Kepler also received $4 million in government grants for this project.

They're planning to hire 40 new team members, open a mission control center in Bengaluru, and expand their satellite-intelligence business, which could make up most of their revenue by 2028.

Plus, they're talking with multiple global and domestic players and has not yet finalized a launch provider to get these satellites into orbit.