Bengaluru's Nurix pivots from voice AI to automating enterprise workflows
Business
Nurix, a Bengaluru AI startup, is moving from voice-based tech to automating business workflows.
Co-founder and CEO Mukesh Bansal says this shift builds on their strong voice AI foundation and aims to "run autopilot enterprises."
Their tools already help big companies handle things like vendor onboarding and marketing without manual effort.
Nurix hits $10 million ARR aims $50 million
Co-founder Anantika Jain shared that Nurix reached $10 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) this year and is now aiming for $50 million by 2028.
Most of their revenue comes from India, with average contracts around $120,000.
The company has a US presence and recently acquired Verloop, adding 100 clients in the Middle East and support for more languages.