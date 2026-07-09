Bengaluru's Nurix pivots from voice AI to automating enterprise workflows

Nurix hits $10 million ARR aims $50 million

Co-founder Anantika Jain shared that Nurix reached $10 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) this year and is now aiming for $50 million by 2028.

Most of their revenue comes from India, with average contracts around $120,000.

The company has a US presence and recently acquired Verloop, adding 100 clients in the Middle East and support for more languages.