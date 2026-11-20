Bengaluru's SatSure raises ₹60cr Series B at ₹870cr valuation
Bengaluru's SatSure just bagged ₹60 crore in Series B funding from Anatriksh Venture Capital Fund, bumping its valuation up to ₹870 crore.
This is just the first chunk of a bigger ₹200 crore round and brings SatSure's total raised (not counting government grants) to ₹427 crore.
SatSure to launch optical satellite 2027
The fresh funds will help launch new optical satellite technology by 2027 and power up its earth observation model.
SatSure also plans to expand into France and other global markets.
CEO Prateep Basu says this investment will help them deliver smarter satellite data solutions for industries like agriculture and banking, with the full funding round expected to wrap by December 2026.