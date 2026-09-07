Bengaluru's Swish raises $24 million led by Bertelsmann India Investments
Business
Bengaluru's Swish just pulled in $24 million in fresh funding, led by Bertelsmann India Investments (making its debut as an investor). Bain Capital Ventures, Accel, and Hara Global also chipped in.
Swish is known for its speedy 10-minute food deliveries using cloud kitchens close to busy neighborhoods.
Swish valuation rises to $175 million
This new cash bump pushes Swish's valuation up by over 30% to $175 million, a solid leap from its previous round in March 2026.
With Bertelsmann now holding 8.67% of the company and Accel staying the top shareholder, Swish plans to ramp up operations and hold its own against big names like Blinkit Bistro, Zepto Cafe, and Swiggy Bolt.