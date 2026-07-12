Bengaluru's Vimag Labs builds electric motors without rare earth magnets

Vimag secures 5 patents

Vimag's new motors are already being tested by top Indian EV makers and luxury car brands, plus some European suppliers.

With five patents secured and full domestic production possible using just copper, steel, and standard electronics, they are helping India become more self-reliant in tech.

The goal is to deliver between 1,000 and 10,000 units by late 2026 and make rare earth supply issues a thing of the past.