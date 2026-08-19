Bengaluru's Zulu Defence to double drone production to around 600
Business
Zulu Defence, a Bengaluru startup making defense drones, is gearing up to boost production big time, from 300 drones a month to around 600.
To make this happen, they're planning to move into a much larger facility and doubling their assembly lines, all to keep up with rising demand.
Zulu Defence receives European trial orders
Zulu Defence co-founder and CEO Nagendran Kandasamy says the expansion is key as the company is working with the Indian Army and Indian Navy and has also begun receiving trial orders from European markets.
The company builds everything from kamikaze to surveillance drones with its own software.
They already use about 70% local parts but want to target incremental localisation, while also raising funds for growth.