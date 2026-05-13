Berger Paints India shares jump 8% after Q4 FY26 results

Berger Paints retains 20% market share

Even with tough competition, Berger Paints kept its 20% market share in India. The brand saw strong demand for construction chemicals and waterproofing products, plus double-digit growth in automotive coatings. Protective coatings also grew steadily.

On the retail front, Berger expanded to nearly 1,900 stores and rolled out over 10,000 tinting machines nationwide.

Looking ahead to FY27, staggered price hikes introduced from March are expected to support gross margins.