Berger Paints India shares jump 8% after Q4 FY26 results
Berger Paints India just had a good day on the stock market. Shares jumped 8% after the company posted solid numbers for Q4 FY26.
Revenue climbed 6% year-on-year to ₹2,868.03 crore, driven by a healthy 11.8% growth in sales volume.
Net profit surged 28% to ₹335.25 crore, and gross margins reached their best level in three years at 44.2%.
Berger Paints retains 20% market share
Even with tough competition, Berger Paints kept its 20% market share in India. The brand saw strong demand for construction chemicals and waterproofing products, plus double-digit growth in automotive coatings. Protective coatings also grew steadily.
On the retail front, Berger expanded to nearly 1,900 stores and rolled out over 10,000 tinting machines nationwide.
Looking ahead to FY27, staggered price hikes introduced from March are expected to support gross margins.