Berkshire Hathaway's operating earnings tumble 30% in 4th quarter

Greg Abel officially took over on January 1, 2026. He's already making moves, like dialing back on reinsurance as outside competition heats up and inflation bites. Even after the dip, Berkshire is sitting on a massive $373 billion in cash. And while there were no share buybacks this quarter, Berkshire's long-term track record remains impressive—delivering nearly 20% annual gains since 1965, way ahead of the S&P 500.

Why it matters? Buffett's exit is a big deal

It's not every day an investing legend like Buffett hands over the reins—and how Berkshire adapts could shape what happens next in big business and investing.

Plus, seeing how even giants have to pivot when times get tough is pretty relatable for anyone thinking about their own money or career moves.