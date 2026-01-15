Berlin-based AI startup Parloa raises $350 million, triples valuation
Parloa, an AI startup from Berlin, just landed $350 million in Series D funding led by General Catalyst, with support from EQT Ventures and others.
This boost has tripled their valuation to $3 billion—up from $1 billion after their last round earlier in 2025.
What does Parloa actually do?
Founded in 2020 by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald, Parloa builds AI-powered agents that help companies automate customer service through calls, apps, and websites.
With this fresh funding, they're planning to grow further into the US and Europe and keep improving their tech.
They're also rolling out the "Parloa Promise" to make sure their AI is reliable and used responsibly.
Big names on board & numbers that matter
Parloa's platform is already trusted by major players like Allianz, Booking.com, SAP, HealthEquity, Sedgwick, Swiss Life, and TeamViewer.
By the end of 2025, they hit over $50 million in annual recurring revenue.
A Parloa-powered voice agent at Berlin Brandenburg Airport recorded an 85% customer satisfaction rate.
With a global market of 17 million contact center agents out there, Parloa's aiming high as demand for smart customer service keeps growing.