Bernstein: India data center capacity may reach 8GW by 2030
India's data centers are about to get a major upgrade: capacity could rise from about 1.5 GW currently to as much as 8 GW by 2030, says Bernstein.
The surge is being driven by rising interest in India's data-centre ecosystem, with land and power availability emerging as key factors, and Adani Group is set to cash in thanks to its access to land, power, and strong networks, while Reliance Industries could benefit from its large land holdings.
Land and power make-or-break data centers
Land and reliable power are make-or-break for building new data centers. In Navi Mumbai, competition for space is pushing prices up, while connecting to power substations is more important than ever.
Construction costs in India are much lower than in the US (₹50 crore per megawatt), giving local companies an edge.
Adani has a land bank of more than 1,000 acres in Panvel with solid energy resources; Reliance has even more land plus major holdings nearby.
Larsen & Toubro could also get in on the action through construction and energy projects.