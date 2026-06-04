Bernstein: India data center capacity may reach 8GW by 2030

Land and power make-or-break data centers

Land and reliable power are make-or-break for building new data centers. In Navi Mumbai, competition for space is pushing prices up, while connecting to power substations is more important than ever.

Construction costs in India are much lower than in the US (₹50 crore per megawatt), giving local companies an edge.

Adani has a land bank of more than 1,000 acres in Panvel with solid energy resources; Reliance has even more land plus major holdings nearby.

Larsen & Toubro could also get in on the action through construction and energy projects.