Bernstein Research says AI could cut advanced economies' income 22%
Bernstein Research just dropped a report showing that AI is set to hit richer countries way harder than places like India.
Advanced economies could see their national income fall by 22%, while middle-income nations might only lose about 10%.
The reason? High-income countries rely more on services, making them easier targets for automation.
Wages and services drive automation incentives
In wealthier nations, jobs are pricier and mostly service-based (think tech and finance), so replacing people with AI makes financial sense.
Meanwhile, in India, lower wages mean there's less incentive to swap humans for machines.
The report also points out that while AI could help shrink the income gap between countries, it might squeeze earnings for the global middle class and change how money is spread around the world.