Bernstein says India should build foundational AI amid U.S.-China competition
Business
Bernstein's new report says India should build its own foundational AI models to stay competitive with the US and China.
With the US tightening controls on advanced AI technology like Anthropic's frontier systems, it's clear that top-tier AI is now a big strategic deal.
Report suggests India-specific LLMs amid risks
The report warns that depending too much on foreign large language models (LLMs) might leave important areas, like defense, healthcare, and finance, open to geopolitical risks.
Bernstein suggests India either boost homegrown LLMs or ask global companies to create India-specific AI stacks, so the country can protect its technology future and reduce reliance on outside systems.