Besi reports €292.9 million orders, more than double last year
Business
Dutch semiconductor firm Besi reported quarterly orders significantly above last year's level, with orders hitting €292.9 million, more than double what it saw last year.
The spike comes as tech companies race to build more advanced AI, photonics, and data center hardware.
Besi hybrid bonding reaches 21 customers
Besi's hybrid bonding (a way to connect chips for faster performance) is getting popular fast.
21 customers are now using it, up from 15 at the end of 2025.
CEO Richard Blickman says demand for AI gear isn't slowing down anytime soon.
Besi forecasts next quarter double-digit revenue
Besi expects revenue to climb another 10% to 15% next quarter as even more companies invest in packaging equipment for AI and data centers.
Investors seem excited about Besi's head start in hybrid bonding as the AI wave keeps growing.