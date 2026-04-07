Bessemer Venture Partners says AI central to India's consumer tech
Business
AI (artificial intelligence) is now at the heart of India's booming consumer tech industry, according to Bessemer Venture Partners.
Companies are using AI to personalize products and pricing, making it easier to attract and keep users, plus boost how much each customer is worth over time.
It's all about staying ahead as trends change fast.
Brands use AI chatbots, dynamic pricing
Instead of relying on old-school digital ads, brands are shifting to AI-powered marketing that learns what works best.
Conversational interfaces (think chatbots) make apps more accessible for new internet users across India.
With dynamic pricing and tailored product options, companies can serve a wider range of people more efficiently, helping the whole market grow sustainably.