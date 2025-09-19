Better to risk billions than fall behind in AI: Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, is ready to risk billions to ensure his company doesn't lag in the race towards superintelligence, despite potential for an AI bubble.

Tech foresight Superintelligence arrival could be a game-changer Zuckerberg stressed that if a company moves too slowly and superintelligence comes sooner than expected, it could be out of position. He believes this would be a major setback for what he considers the most important technology enabling new products, innovation, and value creation in history. "The risk, at least for a company like Meta, is probably in not being aggressive enough rather than being somewhat too aggressive," he said.

Financial commitment $600B investment in US data centers by 2028 Meta has committed to investing at least $600 billion in US data centers and infrastructure by 2028. This was revealed by Zuckerberg earlier this month and later clarified by Meta's CFO, Susan Li. The amount covers all of Meta's US data center buildout as well as investments supporting its US business operations, including new hires.

Strategic shift Meta slows down recruitment process amid AI race Despite the massive investment, Meta has also shown signs of caution. The company recently slowed down its recruitment process after offering huge signing bonuses to secure talent in the competitive AI race. This move comes as Wall Street has been closely watching Meta's labor costs and warning that stock-based compensation could dilute shareholder value without clear innovation gains.

Business sustainability 'We're not at risk of going out of business': Zuckerberg Zuckerberg also compared Meta with other AI labs such as OpenAI and Anthropic, which depend on fundraising to pay their huge compute bills. He said, "We're not at risk of going out of business," unlike these private companies. Their future depends not just on their performance and the future of AI but also on macroeconomic factors, he added.