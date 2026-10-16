Bharat D2C Conclave New Delhi highlights AI and offline strategies

The Bharat D2C Conclave 2026 was held in New Delhi on 6 October 2026, bringing together more than 180 D2C founders, brand leaders, and investors, alongside policymakers and officials, to talk about how Indian consumer brands can grow smarter.

The big focus? Using AI-powered ads and mixing online with offline strategies.

Sourabh Narula, Head of E-commerce, Quick Commerce & Modern Trade, Beco, highlighted how brands are using everything from websites for R&D to kirana stores for scaling up fast-moving goods.