Bharat D2C Conclave New Delhi highlights AI and offline strategies
The Bharat D2C Conclave 2026 was held in New Delhi on 6 October 2026, bringing together more than 180 D2C founders, brand leaders, and investors, alongside policymakers and officials, to talk about how Indian consumer brands can grow smarter.
The big focus? Using AI-powered ads and mixing online with offline strategies.
Sourabh Narula, Head of E-commerce, Quick Commerce & Modern Trade, Beco, highlighted how brands are using everything from websites for R&D to kirana stores for scaling up fast-moving goods.
D2C Industry Association announces Mumbai edition
There were plenty of conversations about moving online brands into physical retail spaces, making the most of first-party data for advertising, and keeping up with new digital regulations.
Government officials joined in on talks about AI under the new data protection laws.
To keep this energy going, the D2C Industry Association announced a Mumbai edition for February 2027 and a membership program launching this December to help brands keep learning from each other.