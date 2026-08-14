Bharat Dynamics posts ₹118.8cr Q1 profit as revenue hits ₹572.2cr
Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (BDL) just dropped some impressive numbers for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Their net profit jumped over six times to ₹118.8 crore, compared to only ₹18.4 crore last year.
This surge came as their revenue from operations more than doubled, hitting ₹572.2 crore.
BDL EBITDA ₹83.1cr, HAL orders ₹1,347.71cr
BDL's earnings (EBITDA) swung back from a loss last year to a profit of ₹83.1 crore, with margins at 14.5%.
Total income reached ₹675.7 crore while expenses were kept at ₹510 crore, pushing profit before tax up to ₹165.6 crore from just ₹23.1 crore last year, pretty remarkable growth!
In June 2026, BDL scored big contracts worth ₹1,347.71 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for Helina launchers and countermeasure systems, set to be delivered in the next few years.
Investors took notice too: after these results, BDL's stock price climbed nearly 2% on the Bombay Stock Exchange, reflecting solid confidence in its future prospects.