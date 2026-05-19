Bharat Forge, Andhra Pradesh open India's 1st private marine-gas-turbine facility

Two-phase project creates about 750 jobs

The project will roll out in two phases: first, a repair and overhaul complex with advanced restoration labs; next, a hall dedicated to making turbines right here in India.

Besides boosting local production, it'll create about 750 jobs and even help service foreign navies.

"These projects will cater to all three Services and strengthen our efforts to make India self-reliant in defense manufacturing. Andhra Pradesh is set to emerge as a major hub of aerospace and defense production. ", while Bharat Forge's Amit Kalyani highlighted how it cuts dependence on imported engines.