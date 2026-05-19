Bharat Forge, Andhra Pradesh open India's 1st private marine-gas-turbine facility
Bharat Forge just teamed up with the Andhra Pradesh government to launch India's first private facility for repairing and developing marine gas turbines in Visakhapatnam.
Spread over 80 acres, this new center is part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat push for naval self-reliance and sits close to major naval bases like INS Eksila.
Two-phase project creates about 750 jobs
The project will roll out in two phases: first, a repair and overhaul complex with advanced restoration labs; next, a hall dedicated to making turbines right here in India.
Besides boosting local production, it'll create about 750 jobs and even help service foreign navies.
"These projects will cater to all three Services and strengthen our efforts to make India self-reliant in defense manufacturing. Andhra Pradesh is set to emerge as a major hub of aerospace and defense production. ", while Bharat Forge's Amit Kalyani highlighted how it cuts dependence on imported engines.