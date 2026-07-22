Bharat Forge, Flying Whales to build LCA60T airships in India
Bharat Forge is teaming up with French-Canadian company Flying Whales to design and manufacture massive airships in India.
Announced at the 2026 Farnborough Airshow, the project centers around the LCA60T airship, which can lift up to 60 tons and reach hard-to-access places thanks to its hybrid-electric propulsion and vertical takeoff.
Airships to aid defense and relief
These airships are set to help India's defense by delivering supplies, aiding disaster relief, and handling quick missions in tough terrains.
Bharat Forge's Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director Amit Kalyani called it a blend of "pioneering technology and... advanced engineering strength."
The move also lines up with Make in India goals: the companies say it will create high-tech jobs, boost exports, and help make India a global hub for aerospace manufacturing.