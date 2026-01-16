Bharat Forge just scored big defense deals—here's what's up

What makes this interesting?

The deal covers cool tech like Omega One (which even got a spotlight at the Army Day Parade in Jaipur), plus Omega Nine, Bayonet, and Cleaver—covering a range of unmanned platforms, including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems and loitering munitions.

On top of that, Bharat Forge's subsidiary recently grabbed a ₹250 crore contract for underwater systems for the Navy.

With shares rising over 2% intraday after the ₹300 crore order, it looks like investors—and maybe future engineers—are taking notice of India's growing defense game.