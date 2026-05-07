Bharat Forge profits fall 17% to ₹233.45cr after 1-time charges

Revenue ₹4,528cr, dividend ₹6.5 recommended

The company actually grew its revenue to ₹4,528 crore this quarter (up from ₹3,853 crore last year), even though expenses also went up.

For the full year, profit rose to ₹1,089 crore and revenue reached ₹16,812 crore.

The board is recommending a final dividend of ₹6.5 per share, pending shareholder approval, showing they're still sharing gains with investors despite the bumps along the way.