Bharat Forge profits fall 17% to ₹233.45cr after 1-time charges
Business
Bharat Forge just posted its Q4 results: profits fell 17% to ₹233.45 crore, mainly because of some big one-time expenses like restructuring costs in Germany and a hit on a subsidiary investment.
So, while profits took a dip compared to last year, it's not all bad news.
Revenue ₹4,528cr, dividend ₹6.5 recommended
The company actually grew its revenue to ₹4,528 crore this quarter (up from ₹3,853 crore last year), even though expenses also went up.
For the full year, profit rose to ₹1,089 crore and revenue reached ₹16,812 crore.
The board is recommending a final dividend of ₹6.5 per share, pending shareholder approval, showing they're still sharing gains with investors despite the bumps along the way.