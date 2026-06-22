Bharat Forge wins ₹425cr contract for Kolkata-class 1.25 MW generators

KSSL partners with AM General

This deal is a big win for Make in India, helping the Navy rely more on homegrown tech.

Meanwhile, Bharat Forge's defense arm KSSL is teaming up with U.S.-based AM General to develop next-generation artillery and recently showed off its new Simha 4x4 light armored multi-purpose vehicle along with Paramount.

Investors are clearly impressed: Bharat Forge's stock jumped 5% and 0.8% in the last two weeks, showing strong confidence in its future growth.