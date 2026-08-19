Bharat Project proposes national entrepreneurship mission for 10L businesses/50L jobs
The Bharat Project proposed the National Entrepreneurship Mission, aiming to kickstart 10 lakh new businesses and create up to 50 lakh jobs in five years.
The plan is to bring existing startup and enterprise support schemes under one roof, making it easier for first-time founders to get help and funding.
Right now, different schemes like the ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) fund work separately. This mission wants to connect the dots.
Single digital platform with entrepreneurship passport
What's new? A single digital platform with an "Entrepreneurship Passport" will guide founders at every step.
There'll be local maps showing business opportunities, a national Idea Bank for fresh concepts, and hands-on mentorship for projects that get public money.
Plus, AI-powered assistants will help in multiple languages.
With youth unemployment at 10.2%, this mission is betting big on startups as a way forward, with a clear roadmap focused on sustainable growth using existing resources wisely.