Bharat Project proposes national entrepreneurship mission for 10L businesses/50L jobs

The Bharat Project proposed the National Entrepreneurship Mission, aiming to kickstart 10 lakh new businesses and create up to 50 lakh jobs in five years.

The plan is to bring existing startup and enterprise support schemes under one roof, making it easier for first-time founders to get help and funding.

Right now, different schemes like the ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) fund work separately. This mission wants to connect the dots.