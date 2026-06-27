You can now ride a 'Bharat Taxi' in Gujarat
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched 'Bharat Taxi,' India's first driver-owned ride-hailing platform. The service has been launched in 14 major cities of Gujarat, with plans to expand across the state within a month. The move is part of an effort to improve mobility services in India and provide better opportunities for drivers.
Importance
Shah says need for taxis reached every home
At the launch event, Shah stressed that this initiative is a major step forward for India's mobility sector. He noted that as India's economy grows, the need for taxi services has also increased. "Today is a very big day in the field of mobility in India," he said, adding that "the need for taxis has reached every home."
Driver empowerment
Driver-owned platform
Bharat Taxi is not just another ride-hailing service; it is a driver-owned platform that aims to provide better income opportunities for drivers and improve overall quality of taxi services in India. The government hopes this initiative will revolutionize the way people think about mobility services.