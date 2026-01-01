Next Article
Bharat Taxi: India's 1st cooperative ride-hailing app hits the road
Business
Bharat Taxi, backed by big names like Amul and IFFCO, is rolling out across Delhi and other cities by the end of January 2026.
Unlike the usual ride apps, this one is run by a cooperative—so drivers aren't tied to private companies.
The project kicked off with a pilot in late 2024 and aims to give drivers more control over their work.
How it works and what's different
During testing, Bharat Taxi averaged about 5,500 rides a day (with airport trips especially popular) and already has over 1.4 lakh drivers signed up.
The app offers mobile booking, real-time tracking, and upfront fares.
Drivers keep all their earnings thanks to a zero-commission model—profits are shared among them—and there are extra safety measures in place through a tie-up with Delhi Police.