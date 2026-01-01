Bharat Taxi: India's 1st cooperative ride-hailing app hits the road Business Jan 01, 2026

Bharat Taxi, backed by big names like Amul and IFFCO, is rolling out across Delhi and other cities by the end of January 2026.

Unlike the usual ride apps, this one is run by a cooperative—so drivers aren't tied to private companies.

The project kicked off with a pilot in late 2024 and aims to give drivers more control over their work.