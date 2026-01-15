Bharat Taxi launches in Delhi-NCR: What's new?
Bharat Taxi, backed by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited and the Ministry of Cooperation, is now live in Delhi-NCR.
The app runs on both Android and iOS.
Unlike most cab apps, drivers here get 80% of ride earnings—no commission-based pay—and riders won't get hit with surge pricing.
What can you book (and what's next)?
You can pick from AC/Non-AC cabs, XL rides for groups, bike taxis, or autos. Bharat Taxi previously handled airport runs, and airport and intercity options remain.
The first phase of the DMRC pilot will roll out at 10 metro stations, with dedicated bike taxi services at Millennium City Centre and Botanical Garden.
No confirmed start date has been given for these services; they aim to make last-mile travel smoother.
How's it doing so far?
Since beta launch, four lakh users and one lakh drivers have signed up.
Early reviews say it's cheaper than Uber—one user paid ₹15 less for a five-kilometer ride from Greater Kailash to South Ex on January 6, 2026.
The official launch was delayed but should roll out fully in the coming weeks.