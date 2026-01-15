Bharat Taxi launches in Delhi-NCR: What's new?

What can you book (and what's next)?

You can pick from AC/Non-AC cabs, XL rides for groups, bike taxis, or autos. Bharat Taxi previously handled airport runs, and airport and intercity options remain.

The first phase of the DMRC pilot will roll out at 10 metro stations, with dedicated bike taxi services at Millennium City Centre and Botanical Garden.

No confirmed start date has been given for these services; they aim to make last-mile travel smoother.