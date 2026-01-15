Flipkart names Jane Duke as Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer

Flipkart just brought in Jane Duke as its new Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, a move announced on Thursday, January 15, 2026. This is part of the Walmart-owned company's push to tighten up its governance as it gears up for a much-anticipated IPO. Duke will be working closely with Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and reporting to Walmart International's Chris Cyrenne.

Why does this matter? Flipkart is making big moves to look more solid and trustworthy before going public.

Duke joins after recent hires like Gunjan Bhartia (senior vice president, business finance, to lead the business finance function for eKart) and Dolly Sureka (VP of Internal Audit).

Plus, Flipkart had a Scheme of Amalgamation involving eight Singapore-incorporated companies approved by the NCLT in December 2025, showing it's getting serious about transparency for regulators and investors.

Who is Jane Duke? Duke comes with nearly 30 years of experience in compliance and enforcement.

She was most recently VP and Associate General Counsel at Tyson Foods, after a term as Chief Compliance Officer, and earlier spent over a decade at the US Attorney's Office—including four years as US Attorney.