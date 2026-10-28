Bharat Web3 Association launches SRB to increase digital asset transparency
India's Bharat Web3 Association just launched a self-regulatory body (SRB) to make the country's digital asset space more transparent and trustworthy.
This move follows a government push for better oversight until official laws catch up.
The SRB will be chaired by Rohit Kumar Singh, a retired IAS officer and former secretary to the Government of India.
SRB issues voluntary market integrity guidelines
The SRB is rolling out voluntary guidelines around market integrity, cybersecurity, and consumer protection, basically aiming to keep things fair and safe.
They will also run regular checks to prevent money laundering and other shady stuff.
Plus, with former adviser-in-charge of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Department Praggya Das joining the team as a member, there is an extra focus on building trust among younger investors from Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities.