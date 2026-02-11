BharathCloud, Smartail AI to bring AI tools to 3,000 schools
BharathCloud and Smartail AI are rolling out artificial intelligence tools in over 3,000 Indian schools and universities by the end of this year.
The goal? Make grading, question paper creation, and answer evaluation faster and smarter—while keeping things secure and tailored for each school's needs.
Smartail's tech is all about helping teachers do more with less hassle.
DeepGrade system can grade millions of marks every month
With BharathCloud powering Smartail's DeepGrade system, schools can now grade millions of marks every month with 97% accuracy.
The platform creates hundreds of question papers for different boards like CBSE and ICSE (with a noticeable boost), checks over 100,000 handwritten answers daily, and gives teachers real-time insights—all through AI.
Investment in AI-ready cloud centers planned for metro and beyond
This isn't just about fancy tech—it means students could get quicker feedback and teachers can spend less time on paperwork.
Plus, BharathCloud has announced plans to invest up to $100 million (timeframe not specified).
It says it plans to roll out AI-ready cloud centers in metros and expand into Tier-II and Tier-III locations so even smaller cities could get access.
It's a big step toward smarter classrooms that actually work for everyone.