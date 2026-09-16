BharatPe asks Delhi High Court to halt Unity SFB warrants
BharatPe has gone to the Delhi High Court, asking for a halt on any transfers of Unity Small Finance Bank warrants.
The company says Centrum Financial Services and JBCG Advisory Services moved these financial instruments without its OK, which led to this legal action.
BharatPe's parent company, Resilient Innovations, is also involved.
BharatPe alleges JBCG warrant transfers
At the heart of it all are 1.9 billion warrants issued back in November 2021.
BharatPe claims that JBCG transferred around 6.74 crore Series 1 warrants and 4 crore Series 2 warrants without permission and put restrictions on many more.
The situation has gotten so tangled that arbitration has started, with court hearings lined up soon.
BharatPe just wants to make sure no more deals happen behind its back while things get sorted out.