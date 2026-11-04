BharatPe hires Moahit Mittal to boost wealth management and partnerships
Business
BharatPe just brought on Moahit Mittal, who's spent over two decades in finance, as its new head of investments.
The goal? To level up BharatPe's wealth management game and build more partnerships in the investment space.
Moahit Mittal: 50+ partners, ₹40,000 cr
Mittal isn't new to big moves: at Bajaj Finance, he helped build a digital investment platform with 50-plus financial partners, and at Bajaj Capital, he managed ₹40,000 crore across different products.
BharatPe has appointed Mittal to lead its investments business.